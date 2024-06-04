Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 1,350,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

