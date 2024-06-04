Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.