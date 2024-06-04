Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $360,744.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Get Our Latest Report on KPTI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.