Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells 2,093 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $12,746.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,050.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KALA BIO Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

