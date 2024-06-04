Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 1,112 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KAI traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 24.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kadant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KAI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

