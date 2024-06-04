Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 115,385 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.25. 3,842,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,806. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

