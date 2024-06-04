Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) insider Howard Coleman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$35,550.00 ($23,859.06).

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Howard Coleman bought 35,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$48,790.00 ($32,744.97).

Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

