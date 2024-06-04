Insider Buying: Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIPGet Free Report) insider Howard Coleman bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$35,550.00 ($23,859.06).

Howard Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 6th, Howard Coleman bought 35,000 shares of Teaminvest Private Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$48,790.00 ($32,744.97).

Teaminvest Private Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Teaminvest Private Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teaminvest Private Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teaminvest Private Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.