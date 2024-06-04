Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Purchases 5,035 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,984.65 ($6,386.48).

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of LON SRE traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 100.40 ($1.29). 2,505,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,299.00 and a beta of 1.15. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a one year low of GBX 77.90 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 100.70 ($1.29). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.44.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading

