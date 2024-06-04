Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,200 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $31,262.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,352,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,220,474.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CSP Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 21,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,416. The company has a market cap of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CSP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CSP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
