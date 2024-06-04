Insider Buying: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.5 %

BlackLine stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 927,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,263. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 207.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

