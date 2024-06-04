Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

