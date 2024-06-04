Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,765,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 8,341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.4 days.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $44.10.
About Infineon Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.