Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,765,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 8,341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.4 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

