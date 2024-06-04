Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

IDCBY opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $29.35 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.