Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBTX. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

