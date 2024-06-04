ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $373.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.56.

ICON Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $323.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.87. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $216.78 and a 12-month high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 410.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

