Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.18

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 79411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

