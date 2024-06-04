HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $77.36 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is the cornerstone of the Hunt Town ecosystem, utilizing the ERC20 protocol to simplify builder onboarding. Essential for minting HUNT Building NFTs, users lock-up 1,000 tokens for a year, lending tangible value to each NFT and regulating token circulation. Hunt Town offers diverse Web3 tools, with HUNT as the access currency, and promotes a fair-launch model for new platform collaborations. Founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim, its capped supply stands at 198,912,688 HUNT as of November 17, 2022. The Town Hall Contract, lacking upgradeability or admin functions, safeguards token processes. HUNT’s adaptability extends to platforms like Nomadtask and Neverlose Money, emphasizing its multifaceted role in the crypto realm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.