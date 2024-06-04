Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 14.8% on Insider Selling

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 1,169,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,513,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Specifically, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

