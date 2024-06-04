Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $1,207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Innospec by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Innospec by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 85,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,651. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec Announces Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innospec

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.