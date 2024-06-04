Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Invests $23.96 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,962,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.6% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, hitting $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,913,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,448. The stock has a market cap of $803.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.