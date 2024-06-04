Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $69.68. 783,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,261. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

