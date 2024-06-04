Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.87. 7,116,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,045. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

