Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.65. 3,239,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

