Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the period.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 328,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,994 shares of company stock worth $2,651,708. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

