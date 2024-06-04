Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.87. The company had a trading volume of 567,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

