Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,503,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Shares of SJM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,528. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $156.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

