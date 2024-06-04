Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 423,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

