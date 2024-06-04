Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

HRL stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.71%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after buying an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after buying an additional 352,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

