Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 188.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,949 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $10,140,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

