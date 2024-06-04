Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

HBNC opened at $11.92 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $525.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

