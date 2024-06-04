Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $140.45 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $140.45 million and $6.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.32 or 0.00013497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00047940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,063,406 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

