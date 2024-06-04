Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HLLY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Holley

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 70.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 495,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,478. Holley has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $460.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.