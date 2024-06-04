Holderness Investments Co. Takes $2 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,333 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.44. 7,156,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,916. The company has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

