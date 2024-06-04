Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 25,176 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $16,698,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 80,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $29.32. 38,153,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,218,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of -488.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

