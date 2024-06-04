Holderness Investments Co. Makes New $958,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $74.69. 528,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.