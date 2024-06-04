Holderness Investments Co. Invests $3.82 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 123,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.57 and its 200 day moving average is $243.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

