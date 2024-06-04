Holderness Investments Co. Has $4.45 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.82. 6,399,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,243,074. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $579.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

