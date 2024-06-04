Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. 4,698,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,358. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.89 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.