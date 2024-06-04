Holderness Investments Co. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 268,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 79,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.88. 31,892,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,308,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $311.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

