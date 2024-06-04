HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HIVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 1,985,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $286.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

