Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 45,628 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,628 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.99. 354,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,471. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

