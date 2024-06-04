Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 90 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,091. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $348.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

