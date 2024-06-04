Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.11.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $815.39. 2,007,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $510.57 and a one year high of $827.91. The company has a market cap of $361.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

