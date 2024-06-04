Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 441.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 393,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

