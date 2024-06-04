Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. 5,439,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,219. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

