Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys 98,143 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2,518.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804,484. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.