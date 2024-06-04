HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Up 10%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64. 12,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 148,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of research firms have commented on HLVX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,898 shares of company stock worth $986,027,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 47.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP increased its stake in HilleVax by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

