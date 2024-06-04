HI (HI) Price Up 0.2% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $188,091.16 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,952.37 or 0.99970232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00107311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003976 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050136 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $213,093.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

