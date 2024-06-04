HFR Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,957,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $263.12. 299,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

