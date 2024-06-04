HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.60. 202,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.44. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

