HFR Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $722,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.72. 92,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.